Posted: Sep 09, 2022 9:21 AMUpdated: Sep 09, 2022 9:21 AM

Dalton Spence

Homecoming week continues for Pawhuska High School. Friday’s theme is School Spirit Day. KPGM 99.1/1500 will continue its homecoming royalty interviews at 5 p.m.

Friday’s royalty interviews the queen Eleanor Walker. Daughter of RJ and Kristina Walker. Crowning Captain Trevor Rye, son Robyn and Tim Rye. The Queen Escort is Trevor Hendrix.

These interviews are made possible thanks to Kendrick McCartney Johnson Funeral Home.

You can listen to previous interviews that you may have missed at Bartlesvilleradio.com