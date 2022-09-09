Posted: Sep 09, 2022 2:27 PMUpdated: Sep 09, 2022 2:27 PM

Victoria Edwards

For the third year, Arnold Moore Neecamp Funeral Home in Bartlesville will hold a special BBQ lunch for first responders in our listening area. The invitation is for all firefighters, police and EMTs -- both on or off duty that day -- to attend a come-and-go BBQ lunch from 11 am to 1 pm at the funeral home's location in downtown Bartlesville at 710 South Dewey Avenue.

Tim Howell, Managing Director at Arnold Moore Neecamp, says the event is just one way for his organization to thank the people who put their lives on the line every day for the rest of us.

Howell says the event started with only a few people but has grown each year. He also emphasized that no prior reservations are needed to attend.