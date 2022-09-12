Posted: Sep 09, 2022 2:39 PMUpdated: Sep 09, 2022 2:39 PM

Victoria Edwards

The Washington County Board of Commissioners will hold its regular weekly meeting on Monday, September 12 at 9:30 am on the second floor of the Washington County Courthouse Annex at 400 South Johnstone Avenue in Bartlesville.

On the agenda for the meeting are two discussions on participating in opioid settlement agreements, a review of declarations of surplus, reports from various departments. There is also a bid opening scheduled for 10:10 am on Bid Number 22-03 for the Washington County Correctional Faciliaty HVAC upgrade.

The public is welcome to attend the meeting and to make comments at the beginning of it if needed.