Posted: Sep 10, 2022 5:26 AMUpdated: Sep 10, 2022 6:34 AM

Tom Davis

It began as a sprint but it wound up as a marathon at the Washington County Free Fair 1st annual hotdog eating contest, but in the end Mitch Doyle won by downing 15 hotdogs.

The winner was to be determined by who could eat 20 hotdogs first or the most in 20 minutes, but there was an issue with timekeeping so, the winner was then to be determined by the most hotdogs consumed without "tapping out."