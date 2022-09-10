News
Washington Co.
Posted: Sep 10, 2022 5:37 AMUpdated: Sep 10, 2022 5:38 AM
Washington County Free Fair Saturday
Tom Davis
The Washington County Free Fair wraps up today at the fairgrounds in Dewey with years of tradition and a new look and feel! This year's Washington County Free Fair is themed "Footloose" with some new attractions.
Listen for our live broadcast today on KWON AM 1400/FM 93.3 and FM 95.1 brought to you by Arvest Bank, Mid America Farm and Ranch, Union State Bank, Nowata Ranch Supply, Roman's Outdoor Power, Bartnet IP, Totel CSI, Triangle Serum and American Heritage Beef Company.
« Back to News