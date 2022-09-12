Posted: Sep 12, 2022 8:11 AMUpdated: Sep 12, 2022 2:49 PM

Each year, the Cherokee Nation announces the recipients of the National Treasures Award which is used to hoor or commemorate the lives of tribal citizens who have promoted the art and culture of the Cherokee tribe with their lives and careers. This year's honorees are Barbara Adair, Weynema Smith, and Lena Stick.

Adair and Stick are basket weavers who have taught their unique weaving styles for decades as part of preserving Cherokee art. Stick also teaches natural ways to dye baskets to create Native American designs on them. Smith has been teaching the preservation of the Cherokee language since 1954 and works with youth to teach the culture and history of the Cherokee Nation.

The three ladies join 100 Cherokees who have been recognized since the 1980s when the award began.