Posted: Sep 12, 2022 12:02 PMUpdated: Sep 12, 2022 12:02 PM

Chase McNutt

The Nowata County Commissioners discussed a couple of items of unfinished business at Monday morning’s meeting. The board tabled an item regarding the First Responders radio project. There was a lengthy discussion about the use of the funds going towards either handheld Walkie Talkies or mount them inside fire trucks.

Project leader Laurie Summers, and a Nowata fire fighter had a lengthy back and forth about what would be the best set up to help utilize communication between first responders. The matter was eventually tabled for a later date.

The next meeting will take place next Monday, at 9 a.m. and the public is free to attend.