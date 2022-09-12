Posted: Sep 12, 2022 5:10 PMUpdated: Sep 12, 2022 5:17 PM

Victoria Edwards

Fifty people attended the First Reponders Luncheon hosted by Arnold Moore Neecamp at their location on Dewey Avenue in Bartlesville today. This was the third year that the funeral home had hosted an event near September 11 as a thank-you to law enforcement, firefighers, EMTS and others who offer life-saving services to our community.

Tim Howell, Managing Director of Arnold Moore Neecamp said the first year there were only a few people but last year the numbers grew significantly and this year, they more than doubled the previous year. Howell said it was just a small way of thanking the people who put their lives on the line for us every day.

Several of the attendees at the event expressed their pleasure at a meal where they could also socialize a little with fellow first responders from other branches of service and communities. Everyone who attended expressed their thanks to community partners like Arnold Moore Neecamp who support them in their service.