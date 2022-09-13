Posted: Sep 13, 2022 12:55 PMUpdated: Sep 13, 2022 12:55 PM

Victoria Edwards

Rogers State University has been ranked number 14 in the latest Regional Colleges report and number 5 in the Top Public Schools in the West by US News & World Report in its latest release of rankings of colleges. RSU was ranked number 4 in Best Value.

US News & World Report College Rankings are often used by high school students throughout the US and internationally to choose a school when preparing for college.

According to RSU, the rankings were based on a combination of quality academics, affordability and accessibility. To see how RSU stacked up against other schools, you can visit the official website of the magazine at https://www.usnews.com/best-colleges/rankings/regional-colleges-west.