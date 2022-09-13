Posted: Sep 13, 2022 1:27 PMUpdated: Sep 13, 2022 1:28 PM

Victoria Edwards

Earlier this year, the federal Department of Education implemented new rules that changed the 28-year-old bipartisan Charter School Program (CSP). The new rules were designed to be a one-size-fits-all standardization of how charter schools operate in order to receive federal funding. Since its implementation, several schools who previously qualified for funding have now been defunded and are facing possible closure or having to limit curriculum and activity choices.

Senator James Lankford (R-OK) believes it is an attempt by the Biden Administration to force schools into the WOKE and Cancel Culture curriculums that many have elected not to use. This week, Lankford joined with 21 other Senators at the federal level to introduce legislation that would nullify the US Department of Education's changes. Known as the Congressional Review Act (CRA), the legislation would return the CSP to its original intent, which was to offer alternative environments and curriculum to those who want a public school environment but less intrusive oversight by government agencies.

In a statement issued from his Senatorial office, Lankford said he continues to support free choice in schooling and particularly the freedom of parents to choose whichever school is best for their child's learning style, whether it is charter, private, parochial, public or home school.