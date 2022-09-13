Posted: Sep 13, 2022 1:35 PMUpdated: Sep 13, 2022 1:35 PM

Victoria Edwards

Osage County Election Board Secretary Kelly Chouteau issued a statement this week reminding residents in Osage County that Friday, October 14 is the last day to apply for voter registration if you want to cast your vote in the upcoming November election this year. This reminder also applies to Washington and Nowata Counties as well as all cities and counties in Kansas and Green Country in our listening area.

Any person who wants to change their party affliciation must also re-register during the open registration period.

There are certain eligibility requirements and forms that must be submitted to register for the first time or to change party affiliation. There are also forms to apply for absentee ballots and for special accomodations due to disabilities. You can find all of this information and the forms online at www.elections.ok.gov.

Locally, you may also find information and forms at some post offices, libraries, motor vehicle tag offices and election board offices within City Halls.