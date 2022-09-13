Posted: Sep 13, 2022 3:26 PMUpdated: Sep 13, 2022 3:26 PM

Chase McNutt

Tune into KRIG 104.9 tonight at 5:17 p.m to hear Homecoming interviews from Caney Valley – Ramona High School. KRIG will be bringing you interviews with Trojans Homecoming Royalty.

Tonight’s program will feature Seniors: Addi Lakey, daughter of Kimberly and Aaron Youngblood, and Clane Norman, son of Bill and Debbie Norman compliments of Totah Communications, Totel CSI and Bartnet IP.