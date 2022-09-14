Posted: Sep 14, 2022 7:06 PMUpdated: Sep 13, 2022 7:06 PM

Victoria Edwards

COVID is nearly under control but now CDC is issuing warnings about severe respiratory viruses that is being misdiagnosed as polio because of the paralysis it causes in children.

In a health alert issued on September 9, the CDC summarised the statistics they have been collecting since August from hospitals and pediatrians that show a dramatic increase in children testing positive for rhinovirus (RV) and enterovirus (EV). It is the EV strain that is mirroring polio.

RVs circulate year-round, peaking mostly in Spring and Fall as weather changes bring about growth and decay in the natural world. EV tends to be found mostly in the Fall and it related more to changes in weather patterns. In rare cases, EV can cause AFM - neurological condition that causes sudden limb weakness and if untreated, to paralysis. Most EVs begin with a severe fever, followed by harsh coughing and wheezing and/or shortness of breath that can be traumatic for children with asthma.

Children experiencing any of these symptoms, especially if they come on suddenly, should be taken for medical care immediately.