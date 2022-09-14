Posted: Sep 14, 2022 5:59 AMUpdated: Sep 14, 2022 5:59 AM

Tom Davis

The Bartlesville Community Concert Association has released it's 2022-2023 lineup.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION on Tuesday, Adele Register and Dave Crawford, made the big announcement

How Sweet It Is – The Music of James Taylor is set for Sunday, October 9, 2022 3:00 PM (Matinee)

Nashville-based Steve Leslie is an award-winning singer-song writer guitarist. In “How Sweet It Is!” Steve Leslie performs the music of one of his greatest influences, James Taylor, in an authentic and spellbinding concert event. Steve’s warm baritone and exceptional guitar technique will have audiences singing along to James Taylor’s incredible catalog of songs.

David Osborne – Pianist to the Presidents perfoms on Monday, November 14, 2022 7:30 PM

Known as the “Pianist to the Presidents,” David Osborne’s career highlights are many. He has performed at the White House well over 50 times for the administrations of Presidents Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, Barack Obama, and Donald Trump. David has performed at Jimmy Carter’s birthday party for over 30 years and entertained at Jimmy & Rosalynn’s 75th wedding anniversary in July 2021. He is the resident pianist at the Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas. His music includes romantic, classical, jazz, pop, inspirational, patriotic, and Broadway show tunes.

Backtrack Vocals takes the stage on Sunday, March 12, 2023 2:00 PM (Matinee)

Backtrack Vocals is a 5-person a cappella singing group that transforms familiar pop, funk, Motown, standards, and Broadway songs with all-new vocal arrangements. Capitalizing on their fresh sound, BTV began its musical journey by launching a YouTube channel. Their unique music videos featured new arrangements of familiar songs, bringing BTV millions of new fans.

Beginnings – The Music of Chicago performs on Sunday, May 14, 2023 7:30 PM

Beginnings is the Ultimate Chicago Tribute Band. Guitar riffs, hopped up vocal melodies and the famous brass section all make for American music that stands the test of time. Beginnings is a band of great musicians who grew up listening to Chicago and developed a love for bringing that music to life! Beginnings transports audiences through more than five decades of Chicago’s extensive catalog of gold and platinum recordings.