Posted: Sep 14, 2022 9:23 AMUpdated: Sep 14, 2022 9:23 AM

Tom Davis

Inspired by a man walking in a bear suit through Bartlesville, OK, from California to New York in the heat of summer a coupel of years ago, The Crafty Candle Shoppe owners decided that much good can be done by creating and selling hand-crafted candles for charitable causes.

Appearing on COMMUNTY CONNECTION, the owners of The Crafty Candle Shoppe, USMC Ret. Gunnary. Sgt Clifford Taylor and his wife and Master Chandler, Erin , said that when social media influencer, Bear Sun did a social media video from there and the Taylor's soon became swamped for days with orders. This is how "Candles for a Cause" came about.

Now through the holidays, "Candles for a Cause" will raise funds for a special veterans dinner at their new locatio at 202 South Osage in Bartlesville. Instead of 10% of sales from a specific candle goint to the charity, the Taylors are taking 10% of all sales for this cause and to help King Remnants Ministry shop for Christmas gifts for foster children.