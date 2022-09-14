Posted: Sep 14, 2022 9:43 AMUpdated: Sep 14, 2022 9:43 AM

Evan Fahrbach

ASAP General Stores is holding a job fair for anyone and everyone interesting in working in one of their Bartlesville locations.

The fair will take place at the West-side ASAP at the intersection of HWY 123 and HWY 60 from 10-6 on Thursday. Come as you are.

Candidates will be able to fill out applications and interview for all positions on the spot.

Area Manager of ASAP General Stores in Bartlesville, John Pannell, talks about the type of employee they are looking for.

Full-time and part-time spots are available for cashiers, cooks, day-crew and night-crew.

Pannell says ASAP is a fun place to work.

In addition to the job fair, there will be a prize wheel, and KRIG 104.9 will be broadcasting live from 3-6.