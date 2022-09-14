Posted: Sep 14, 2022 9:52 AMUpdated: Sep 14, 2022 9:52 AM

Tom Davis

GOP nominee for Oklahoma Congressional District 2 Josh Brecheen visited our Bartlesville Radio Studios this week to discuss a number of things including inflation, the economy, energy and the border.

Brecheen was the last of the 14 original candidates vying for the new Oklahoma Congressional District 2 seat to get into the race on the GOP side, and now, Josh Brecheen will be the Republican nominee in the November election.

Brecheen defeated Avery Frix in the August primary funoff election with 33,290 votes (52.25%) to 30,429 (47.75%).

Brecheen faces Naomi Andrews (D) and Ben Robinson (Independent) in the November 8, 2022,