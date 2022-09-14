Posted: Sep 14, 2022 10:02 AMUpdated: Sep 14, 2022 10:02 AM

Tom Davis

Ascension St. John Jane Phillips is pleased to welcome Dr. Todd Thomas to its Heart and Vascular Center. Mike Moore, president of Ascension St. John Jane Phillips states, “We are excited to have Dr. Thomas join our Cardiology team. He is a skilled physician and will be a great asset to Bartlesville and our surrounding communities.”

Dr. Thomas is board certified in interventional cardiology, cardiovascular disease, adult echocardiography and internal medicine,“my goal is to help patients with cardiovascular disease live longer and healthier lives.” he stated. Dr. Thomas graduated from Oklahoma State University Medical School and completed his internal medicine at the University of Oklahoma, Tulsa. He completed a cardiology fellowship at Mercy One Hospital in Iowa and his subspecialty fellowship in interventional cardiology at Baylor Scott and White Hospital in Temple Texas. He states, “my family and I have received a warm welcome from the Bartlesville Community."

Ascension St. John Jane Phillips is a destination for specialty care - including heart, stroke care, orthopedics, sleep diagnostics, wound care and women’s health. Ascension St. John cardiovascular specialists are part of an integrated, national network of heart care, sharing best practices and offering evaluation and treatment of the most complex heart conditions.