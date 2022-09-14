Posted: Sep 14, 2022 10:22 AMUpdated: Sep 14, 2022 3:09 PM

Davis/Edwards/McNutt

Earlier today, Bartlesville High School students were evacuated from the school when a small fire broke out in one of the bathrooms inside the area of the school known as Freshmen Academy. Officials with the school stated that the fire had been contained quickly and no injuries were reported related to the fire or the evacuation. (See original story with comments by Superintendent Chuck McCauley below)

Students returned to class at about 11:25 am.

Victoria Edwards was on the scene for about an hour after the incident to monitor the situation. During her reporting, she was able to speak with students who were exiting the building. Several reported an acrid smell inside the building thtat concerned them and so they had chosen to go home once school officials gave notice that students could leave.

At the time of the incident, a representative of the fire department spoke briefly with Victoria Edwards and confirmed the facts of where the fire had occurred but said no confirmation could be given about how the fire started or who started the fire because the investigation was still underway.

At 3:45 pm today, Chase McNutt reached out to the Fire Department and spoke with Chief David Topping who said there is no new information at this time.

Bartlesville Radio's News Desk will continue to seek information from school and fire officials to bring you the most up-to-date facts about this incident.

INFORMATION AS OF Noon, Sept 14:

There are no injuries.

An investigation into the fire is underway.

Photo taken by Victoria Edwards