Posted: Sep 14, 2022 11:49 AMUpdated: Sep 14, 2022 11:49 AM

Tom Davis

Cherokee Bridge and the Cherokee Avenue entrance to Johnstone Park are closed to facilitate work on the Oklahoma Department of Transportation bridge replacement project. Both are expected to be closed intermittently for several weeks.

The closures are necessary to facilitate water and sewer relocations needed for the bridge project currently underway by the Oklahoma Department of Transportation. The ODOT project includes replacing the State-owned bridge over the Caney River and realigning the bridge/intersection east of its current location.

The two-year project began in April of this year. Intermittent closures in the area should be expected throughout the project.