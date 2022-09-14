Posted: Sep 14, 2022 12:58 PMUpdated: Sep 14, 2022 1:00 PM

Dalton Spence

Lunch is served Oct. 1 because the National Indian Taco Championship is back in Pawhuska. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The day is filled with vendors, music, Indian Dance, a drum contest and more. All Indian tacos are sold by the contestants.

If you cannot cook an Indian Taco worthy for this competition, but still want to be involved you can be a judge for the event. There are two different ways you can made your voice heard. You can pay $5 to have a chance to be the preliminary judge or be the People’s Choice Award Judge.

Big time bucks are in store for major league Indian tacos as the winner will get $1500 runner-up will get $1000 and the third-place finisher will be awarded with $500.

If you have any questions on about the National Indian Taco Championship, call the Pawhuska Chamber of Commerce at 918-287-1208 or email Reba@pawhuskachamber.com