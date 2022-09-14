Posted: Sep 14, 2022 8:57 PMUpdated: Sep 14, 2022 8:57 PM

Wednesday night (Sept 14), the City of Caney announced on its website that the city has issued a Declaration of Water Emergency-Mandatory Water Conservation for all citizens and businesses. The declaration is effective immediately.

Under the guidelines of the declaration, absolutely NO water can be used outdoors for public or private areas or activities, including gardening, washing vehicles or buildings, and swimming among other things. Commerical, agricultural and industrial organizations are prohibited from using water in their daily activities except as needed to maintain the health and personal hygiene of employees as they complete their duties for the company.

Because this is a MANDATORY conversation effort, anyone breaking the water rules will face possible disconnection of water services and/or hefty fines.