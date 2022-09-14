Posted: Sep 14, 2022 9:05 PMUpdated: Sep 14, 2022 9:05 PM

Victoria Edwards

GROWMARK, an agricultural cooperative serving most of the Midwest with a variety of services and onwer of the SEEDWAY full-line seed company has been offering an essay contest for thirty years to help high schoolers with their writing skills while also educating them on agricultural issues. Today, GROWMARK announced the theme for the 2023 Essay Contest: How Can Ag Cooperatives Stay Relevant to Future Generations?

The essay contest is open to all high schoolers who are a member of a local FAA chapter.

The deadline for the contest entry is October 28 and only one essay can be submitted from each school chapter. Essays must be submitted online using the following address: www.bitly/GMKEssay2023 .

One national winner will receive $1000 and their FFA chapter will receive $750. Four additional runners-up will each receive $500 and their chapters will each receive $300 each. States that have 25 or more chapters who participate will also be eligible for a state winner award.

For more information about the essay or details on GROWMARK, go the their website at growmark.com.