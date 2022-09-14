Posted: Sep 14, 2022 9:17 PMUpdated: Sep 14, 2022 9:17 PM

Victoria Edwards

In its most recent CITY BEAT newsletter, the City of Bartlesville stated that the trimming of trees that hang over streets and roadways and end up causing disruptions in traffic and hiding road signage must be trimmed by whomever owns the property on which the tree resides. However, if the trimming presents a safety issue to property or persons, the city can assist with the trimming. To determine if a tree qualifies for city help, you must contact the Public Works Department at 918-338-4131 and request that your situation be reviewed. You should do this before you attempt to contract for a tree trimmer or do the job yourself.