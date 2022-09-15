Posted: Sep 15, 2022 4:33 AMUpdated: Sep 15, 2022 5:20 AM

Nearly 60 workers will lose their jobs with the announced closing of a Keeco pillow plant in Bartlesville.

Keeco, a bedding manufacturing firm with plants in China, India and Pakistan informed Oklahoma officials of the intended plant closing by mid-November. At least 58 workers will be affected by the shutdown, according to Bill Hancock, Business Services & Rapid Response Coordinator with the Oklahoma Office of Workforce Development.

The state was notified under the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification or WARN Act. A company official indicated the closing of the Bartlesville operation will be permanent and open positions will be offered at Keeco’s Dallas, Texas facility.

No explanation was given why the Bartlesville operation will be closed. An employee at Keeco told Bartlesville Radio that the Bartlesville plant was deemed too small for the further operation of the company.