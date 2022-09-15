Posted: Sep 15, 2022 1:56 PMUpdated: Sep 15, 2022 1:56 PM

Dalton Spence

City Church is doing its grocery giveaway through Nov. 15 in Bartlesville and Pawhuska. The Bartlesville location is at the Central Middle School at 815 Delaware Ave. Pawhuska location is at Tri County Tech 1225 Virginia short St.

All events start at 5:30 and end at 6:30. It is a first come first serve basis. A one bag limit per family policy is in place. If you have any questions, go to www.citychurchok.com

Dates of the events remaining:

September 20

September 27

October 11

October 25

November 15