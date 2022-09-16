Posted: Sep 15, 2022 8:24 PMUpdated: Sep 15, 2022 8:24 PM

Victoria Edwards

It's day two of the Osage County Free Fair and buildings open at 9 am to the public. Day two is School Day so expect lots of students running around on what may be their first Field Trip Day of the school year.

A morning circus performance will take up most of the early hours of the Fair. Big events won't start until later in the evening.

At 7 pm, there will be the Fall Round-up Ranch Rodeo and an evening circus performance to choose from. Carnival rides and food booths will remain open until 10 pm.

Dee Chambers, one of the Free Fair organizers, issued a clarification on the FACEBOOK page of the fair that entrance is FREE for all events. There was some confusion over the $20 advertised on the poster that is for entering a vehicle in the Car Show on Saturday.