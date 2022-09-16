Posted: Sep 16, 2022 2:30 AMUpdated: Sep 16, 2022 2:30 AM

Tom Davis

The Arvest Foundation recently announced a $3,000 contribution to Family HealthCare Clinic. Arvest Bank marketing manager Stevie Williams presented the check to Molly Collins, executive director of Family HealthCare Clinic.

“It is an honor to present this check on behalf of the Arvest Foundation to Family HealthCare Clinic,” said Williams. “We are happy to support the continued efforts and added safety of the clinic as it provides quality, afordable health care in our community.”

The funds from the Arvest Foundation will be used for security upgrades to ensure the safety of patients, staff and visitors of Family HealthCare Clinic.

“Security for staff, patients, and visitors has become one of our top priorities,” said Collins. “We all feel more secure with the proper equipment, training, and plan in place. We can’t thank Arvest Foundation enough for helping secure our safety.”

Family HealthCare Clinic provides quality, affordable health care and health education to individuals of all ages, regardless of medical insurance. Family HealthCare Clinic and its respected, professional staff collaborate with other local organizations to ensure a healthier community.

The Arvest Foundation seeks to provide funding to grantees who are actively working to create positive change for others. Major areas of focus include: K-12 education, economic development, and enhancing the quality of life throughout the Arvest footprint.