Posted: Sep 16, 2022 5:28 AMUpdated: Sep 16, 2022 5:29 AM

Tom Davis

Bartlesville High School students have earned academic honors from the College Board National Recognition Programs. These National Recognition Programs grant underrepresented students with academic honors that can be included on college and scholarship applications and connect students with universities across the country, helping them meaningfully connect to colleges and stand out during the admissions process. Colleges and scholarship programs identify students awarded National African American, Hispanic, Indigenous and/or Rural/Small Town Recognition through College Board’s Student Search Service.

Jeffrey Engelman, Reid Foust, Dayton McCall, Tymber McCall, Jarrett Moore, and Gage Swanson were each selected for the National Rural and Small Town Award, with Reid and Gage also receiving the National Indigenous Award. Regan Patzkowski received the National Hispanic Recognition Award.

“We’re thrilled that our students have earned this recognition. We are very proud of them for their achievements in their classrooms and on College Board assessments,” said Bartlesville Public Schools Superintendent McCauley.

Students who may be eligible have a GPA of 3.5 or higher and have excelled on the PSAT/NMSQT or PSAT 10, or earned a score of 3 or higher on two or more AP Exams, and are African American or Black, Hispanic American or Latinx, Indigenous, and/or attend school in a rural area or small town.

Eligible students are invited to apply during their sophomore or junior year and are awarded at the beginning of the next school year in time to include them on their college and scholarship applications.