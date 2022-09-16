Posted: Sep 16, 2022 6:03 AMUpdated: Sep 16, 2022 6:28 AM

Tom Davis

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION on Thursday was Brandi Peace from Tri County Tech to talk about the exciting and new Drones and Aviation program.

Brandi said the program will give students an opportunity to explore Oklahoma’s second-largest industry – Aviation. Drone technology has given rise to many new career opportunities, and the age requirement to receive a commercial drone pilot license is just 16 years old! You will learn how to fly drones, understand drone technology, collect data, and learn about pathways to various job certifications in aviation. Students will also get hands-on experience in drone applications such as photography, videography, 3D modeling, and thermal imaging.

The Drones & Aviation program:

Promotes science, technology, engineering, and math skills that prepare you for the future of aviation and aerospace.

Supports the development of technology skills future-focused employers desire.

Develops critical thinking, collaboration, and communication skills.

Offers the opportunity to earn the FAA Part 107 license which will allow applicants to enter the military at a higher pay rate entering as an E2 rather than an E1.

Tri County Tech programs are FREE to high school students in Nowata, Osage, and Washington county, where they can earn industry certifications, explore career passions, and even earn up to 40 hours of college credit. Successful futures are built by driven students and instructors that challenge them to be the best they can be.

Tri County Tech's district includes Barnsdall, Bartlesville, Caney Valley, Copan, Dewey, Pawhuska, Nowata, Oklahoma Union, South Coffeyville, Wesleyan Christian School, and Wynona. We also serve homeschool and virtual students. When students complete our program, they are ready to enter the workforce or continue their education. Students will earn elective, math, science, or computer credits.