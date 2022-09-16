Posted: Sep 16, 2022 9:59 AMUpdated: Sep 16, 2022 9:59 AM

Dalton Spence

The Osage County Commissioners will meet Monday, Sep. 19 in their weekly board meetings. Notable items on the agenda include discussing and possible action regarding a plan for development. And construction of Sallyport for the court.

Another item on the agenda is to possibly agree to sign an agreement to get a resolution from the damages the opioid epidemic has caused.

The Osage County Commissioners meet at 10 a.m. in the Women’s Building at the Osage County Fairgrounds.