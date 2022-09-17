Posted: Sep 17, 2022 3:25 AMUpdated: Sep 17, 2022 3:25 AM

Tom Davis

The Bartlesville Community Center was packed with supporters of the Lighthouse Outreach Center on Friday as the mission celebrated its 30th anniversay.

A moving video presentation featuring those whose lives were changed by Lighthouse Outreach Center followed by Executive Director Errol Hada, Developement Director Linda Radaker and others recognizing those who have been helped make the center what it is today.

A special honor was given to the Lighthouse's founder, Naomi Lanier, who thirty years ago was moved by God the set up and establish a homless shelter in Bartlesville which became the Lighthouse Outreach Center.