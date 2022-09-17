Posted: Sep 17, 2022 11:58 AMUpdated: Sep 17, 2022 11:58 AM

Victoria Edwards

The Bartlesville Public Schools will hold their regular meeting of the Board of Education on Monday, September 19 at the Education Service Center, 1100 South Jennings beginning at 5:30 pm.

On the agenda is recognition of the students who earned awards from the College Board and the Superintendent’s report. Superintendent Chuck McCauley will give updates on the Teaching & Learning Plan, ESSER III, construction projects and a financial report of the district.

The meeting is open to the public.