Posted: Sep 19, 2022 9:23 AMUpdated: Sep 19, 2022 9:23 AM

Tom Davis

Cherokee Nation Principal Chuck Hoskin Jr. recently called into Bartlesville radio for our monthly podcast.

The majority of our consversation revolved around the Cheroke Nation's $3.5 billion budget, the largest operating budget in the tribe’s history.

The Council of the Cherokee Nation approved the Fiscal Year 2023 General Operating Budget of more than $2.98 billion and a capital investment budget of more than $569 million earlier this month.

“Looking ahead to the coming year, much of our focus will continue to be on providing a blanket of protection for all who live in, work in and visit the Cherokee Nation Reservation. We have already made historic investments in expanding our criminal justice system over the past three years, increasing the Cherokee Nation Marshal Service budget by 267 percent and increasing its staffing capacity by more than 240 percent. The FY 2023 budget will go even further in providing the necessary resources to build the best criminal justice system in the state of Oklahoma,” Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said. “This includes more resources to our law enforcement officers, judicial system, and Attorney General’s Office. Expanding our criminal justice system weighs on the shoulders of every Cherokee Nation leader, and the FY 2023 budget gives us the ability to continue building a more robust foundation over the coming year. The FY 2023 budget is the product of a continual, strong working relationship between the Council and my administration and for that, the Council has my deep appreciation.”

The FY 2023 budget provides an additional $6 million for the Cherokee Nation Marshal Service, and funding to increase staffing for the judicial system and Office of the Attorney General to help the tribe meet its responsibilities under the U.S. Supreme Court’s McGirt decision.