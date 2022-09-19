Posted: Sep 19, 2022 10:20 AMUpdated: Sep 19, 2022 10:20 AM

Chase McNutt

The Nowata County Commissioners discussed several topics this Monday morning, most notably that of the First Responders Radio Project. Project Head Laurie Summers gave an update on the quote for the Project, Hand held speakers and tower included. The quote went up from its previous number by $10,000.

This budget was then approved by Chairman Burke LaRue, Vice Chairman Troy Friddle, and finally, member Timmie Benson, so that they can finally get moving on the project.

The Nowata County Commissioners are scheduled to meet next Monday, September 26 at 9 a.m. and the meeting is open to the public.