Posted: Sep 19, 2022 12:53 PMUpdated: Sep 19, 2022 12:53 PM

Dalton Spence

The Osage County Commissioners met at their regularly scheduled meetings on Monday and the commissioners agreed to sign a settlement regarding the Opioid Epidemic.

This is supposed to help fight the effort to reduce Opioid use throughout Osage County.

The amount of money to be received is unknown at this time. Payments are expected to start in six months.

The Osage County Commissioners meet in the Women’s Building at the Osage County Fairgrounds in Pawhuska every Monday at 10 a.m. It is opened to the public.