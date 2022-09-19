Posted: Sep 19, 2022 6:42 PMUpdated: Sep 19, 2022 6:42 PM

Tom Davis

Bartlesville High School students have earned academic honors from the College Board National Recognition Programs. These National Recognition Programs grant underrepresented students with academic honors that can be included on college and scholarship applications and connect students with universities across the country, helping them meaningfully connect to colleges and stand out during the admissions process. Colleges and scholarship programs identify students awarded National African American, Hispanic, Indigenous and/or Rural/Small Town Recognition through College Board’s Student Search Service.

Jeffrey Engelman, Reid Foust, Dayton McCall, Tymber McCall, Jarrett Moore, and Gage Swanson were each selected for the National Rural and Small Town Award, with Reid and Gage also receiving the National Indigenous Award. Regan Patzkowski received the National Hispanic Recognition Award.

The National Merit Scholarship Corporation announced that Bartlesville High School senior Joyce Yang has been named a Semifinalist in the 68th annual National Merit Scholarship Program.

Joyce is the daughter of Lucy and Qing Yang. She is the Student Body President, Interact Club Past President, and is involved in National Honor Society, jazz choir, and art. Her extracurricular activities include piano, the State Superintendent Advisory Council, the Bartlesville Superintendent Advisory Council, Girls State Governor, Girls Nation Senator, and the Make-A-Wish OK Youth Leadership Council. In her spare time, Joyce enjoys listening to podcasts, volunteering for OKM Music, hanging out with friends, and reading. She plans to attend college and major in economics.