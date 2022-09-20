Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print

Sep 20, 2022

11 Agencies Battle a Fire in Alluwe

Tom Davis
 
Nearly a dozen units responded to a large fire in Nowata County Monday night.
 
The buildings tht caught fire are owned by Robinson Pallet Company in Alluwe.The buildings were once used as a school.
 
Nearly 70 firefighters from 11 agencies responded to the fire and said crews had to drive as far as Nowata to fill up on water. It took them much of the night to get it under control.
 
The fire also destroyed a shed, a car, a semi, and melted the siding off of three homes.

 


