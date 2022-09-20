Posted: Sep 20, 2022 5:55 AMUpdated: Sep 20, 2022 5:55 AM

Tom Davis

The Family HealthCare Clinic is looking for volunteers to help with the 2022 Miles for Mammograms 5K/2K breast cancer screening fundraising race.

The annual Miles for Mammograms 5K/2K race is scheduled for Saturday, October 1 at the Tower Center at Unity Square. The race committee anticipates large participation numbers and is seeking individuals and groups from the community to assisting us with the day. There is a volunteer orientation scheduled for Monday, September 26 at the Bartlesville Public Library Meeting Room A at 6 pm.

Volunteer opportunities include assisting with racer packet pick-up on September 29 or assisting with race day opportunities including set-up, helping to register racers, act as route cheerleaders, act as finish line cheerleaders, act as back-up timers for race company, distribute water, help distribute winners, help distribute food, assist with clean-up, and help move items back to clinic.

The Miles for Mammograms 5K/2K help to fund the Family HealthCare Clinic and the free mammogram program. The free mammogram program provides coupons to uninsured community members in Washington, Osage, and Nowata counties. Yearly, the program saves up to $50K-$80K in out-of-pocket medical care costs. The Family HealthCare Clinic is a Bartlesville Regional United Way agency.

To volunteer or more information about the free mammogram program contact Molly Collins at collinsmollyL@yahoo.com or 918-336-4822.