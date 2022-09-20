Posted: Sep 20, 2022 6:29 AMUpdated: Sep 20, 2022 6:29 AM

Tom Davis

Elder Care announces the opening of its cognitive resource gym. According to Abby Petermann, Foundation Therapy Specialists speech-language pathologist, research shows that regular brain stimulation is essential for keeping the aging brain healthy and for neurological recovery after an injury. However, finding and implementing cognitive stimulation at home can be a challenge.

“It is easy to get stuck in a rut of doing the same activities repeatedly - the daily crossword puzzle or the same internet games. And sometimes, seniors aren’t sure what activities would be beneficial. Brain Gains offers a unique, one-of-a-kind cognitive gym with various cognitively stimulating activities.”

Brain Gains is open to all seniors in the community at no cost and includes puzzle books (logic/word/number), hands-on challenges, musical instruments and training resources, a Reflexion neuro training board, strategy games, historical books, books for learning skills, conversation prompts, journal prompts, and digital apps, all designed to challenge your brain and keep those neurons firing!

Activities are available for both individuals and groups. Elder Care encourages group “workouts” in the cognitive gym as increased socialization and completing activities together can add another level of benefit to brain exercise.

Brain Gains also provides various handouts available on cognitive health and strategies that may be useful to navigate cognitive changes in yourself or someone you know.

No appointment is needed but can be accessed during regular business hours, Monday-Friday, from 8:00 am – 5:00 pm. Elder Care is located at 1223 Swan Drive, Bartlesville.