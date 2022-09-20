Posted: Sep 20, 2022 9:28 AMUpdated: Sep 20, 2022 9:31 AM

Tom Davis

September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month —a time to raise awareness of this stigmatized, and often taboo, topic. This month is used to shift public perception, spread hope and share vital information to people affected by suicide. The goal is ensuring that individuals, friends and families have access to the resources they need to discuss suicide prevention and to seek help.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Sharon Reece-McGlory and Janie Palmer with Veterans Connection Organiztion in Bartlesville told us that Washington County leads the state in veteran suicides per capita followed closely by Osage and Nowata Counties tied for second.

The Veterans Connection Organization met in February with community leaders to get as much input as possible to help prevent veteran suicides and they will meet again on September 29 with even more invitees sharing their input. Please contact The Veterans Connection Organization at 918-376-0022 for more infomation on this meeting

Sharon and Janie also reminded listeners and viewers that the mission of the Veterans Connection Organization Inc. is to connect all veterans and service members to community partners that will enhance the “Quality of Life” for our heroes with the vision of providing quality readjustment services in a caring manner to assist our Veterans, service members and their families toward a successful postwar transition.

Veterans Connection Organization Inc, is dedicated to stepping up our efforts in addressing this issue. Advocacy is by no means an easy feat, but through cooperation and community empowerment we believe we can facilitate progress in this area. We are always striving to make a difference, and invite you to learn more and lend your support.