Posted: Sep 20, 2022 12:47 PMUpdated: Sep 20, 2022 12:47 PM

Victoria Edwards

Agape Mission serves about 4000 meals each month in Washington County to those who are hungry, hurting and homeless. They also provide snack sacks to children for weekends when they cannot access reduced and free meals at their schools. After $5000 donation this week from Arvest Foundation, Agape Mission will be able to include a healthy portion of meat to a few more meals.

The donation check was presented by Arvest Sales Manager Whitney Doolin to Sherri Smith, Executive Director of Agape Mission. In presenting the check, Doolin expressed that Arvest Foundation in pleased to be able to provide "necessary ingredients to make the meals delicious and nutritious."

Smith explained that the donation will benefit Agape Mission by allowing them to purchase enough ground beef at a local meat market to last for the remainder of 2022.