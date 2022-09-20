Posted: Sep 20, 2022 2:13 PMUpdated: Sep 20, 2022 2:15 PM

Victoria Edwards

Nearly two weeks after a Drag Queen show was held at Unity Square in downtown Bartlesville, individuals and businesses are still expressing their opinions on whether or not the event was family-friendly or if it should have been held at all.

Shannon King, a mom and Bartlesville resident, attended the event on Friday, Sept 10 with her husband because, as concerned citizens who are raising children here, they wanted to see for themselves if the event was truly “family-friendly” as the advertising had claimed it would be. King says it was more adult-oriented than kid-friendly.

After seeing what occurred at the event, King decided to set up a petition for others to express their concerns. Eventually, she hopes to take it to the City Council of Bartlesville to determine if changes should be made to city ordinances.

King says she wants it made clear that she is not asking for adult entertainment to be stopped completely…only that it be held in an appropriate venue.

If you would like to review the petition or sign it, go to https://chng.it/nZgYgJN6