Posted: Sep 20, 2022 2:27 PMUpdated: Sep 20, 2022 2:27 PM

Victoria Edwards

Spirit Church, located at 2121 South Madison Boulevard in Bartlesville, will be offering a bag of groceries to each car that visits the church on Sept 21 beginning at 4:30 pm and lasting until all bags are handed out. There is a one-bag limit per car.