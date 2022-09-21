Posted: Sep 21, 2022 10:33 AMUpdated: Sep 21, 2022 10:33 AM

Tom Davis

Bartlesville is playing host to the Oklahoma Correctional Association (OCA) this week through Friday for their state convention at the Hilton Garden Inn downton.

OCA is a multidisciplinary organization consisting of correctional professionals, individuals, agencies, and organizations involved in all aspects of the criminal justice system.

The association was created in 1981 as the Oklahoma Criminal Justice Association. In 1982, it affiliated with the American Correctional Association to provide dual membership for its constituents. This affiliation gave the organization opportunity to become an advocate for issues of local and state importance while having strong support from a national organization whose roots date back to 1870, and it led to a revitalization in 1987 when the organization was renamed the Oklahoma Correctional Association.