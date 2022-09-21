Posted: Sep 21, 2022 11:19 AMUpdated: Sep 21, 2022 11:19 AM

Victoria Edwards

A partnership between the Oklahoma Department of Human Sercices (OKDHA) and the Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) will ensure that any homebound person who needs a COVID vaccine can now receive one from local nurses who will travel from county health department locations to homes to administer the vaccine.

Any individual, ages six months and older, as well as family members living with the individual or caregivers of the homebound person, are eligible to receive the vaccination at the same time as the homebound. Vaccines include both first-time shots and boosters.

Arrangements must be made ahead of time for the shot to assure adequate supplies are available for the visit. For information on accessing the homebound vaccines, go to https://forms.office.com or call 918-931-0346 to schedule an appointment. You can also contact your local health board office directly in your county of residence.