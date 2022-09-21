Posted: Sep 21, 2022 11:27 AMUpdated: Sep 21, 2022 2:07 PM

Victoria Edwards

Beginning Friday, September 23 and running through Saturday, Sept 24, one of the most important gatherings for Indigeous tribes located in north-central Oklahoma will be held at the arena next to the Standing Bear Park & Museum on 63 acres of woodland near Ponca City.

The event brings together the six tribes that live in our Green Country area for a pow-wow that includes tribal dancing, exhibition dancing, contest dancing, tiny tot contests, and the crowning of the Standing Bear Princess. There will also be food and art vendors with Native American traditonal foods and decor. There is also a Saturday evening communal meal featuring corn soup and fry bread.

All of the activities, including camping and parking at the arena site, are FREE.