Victoria Edwards

The next community meeting hosted by the Bartlesville Police Department will be Thursday, September 22 beginning at 7:00 pm. The meeting will be held at City Hall, 401 South Johnstone Avenue in downtown Bartlesville.

At the meeting, the police department will introduce new members of the department, present information about policies and activities, and take comments from the public.

Sargeant Kevin Ickelberry, who has been hosting the previous meetings held throughout the city this year, says the meeting is an opportunity to establish goodwill between law enforcement and residents.