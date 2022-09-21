Posted: Sep 21, 2022 2:33 PMUpdated: Sep 21, 2022 4:57 PM

Matt Jordan

A group plans to protest and bring awareness to the problems associated with the illegal use of Fentanul in Montgomery County. The protest will take place in front of the Montgomery County Courthouse on Thursday, September 22 at 8:30 am. Organizer Jessica Barlow says she became aware of the growing issue of Fentanyl after her nephew passed away from an overdoes earlier this month.

Barlow says her objective for the protest on Thursday morning is to raise awareness on this issue. Last week, two Montgomery County men were arrested with baggies of Fentanyl pills on them. One of those men bonded out of jail with the bondsman later revoking the bond.

This is a developing story and Matt Jordan will be attending the protest. Check back for an update on this story on September 22.