Posted: Sep 22, 2022 12:00 PMUpdated: Sep 22, 2022 12:05 PM

Evan Fahrbach

A major fire is burning as of 1:00 PM on Thursday at a duplex at 340 SE Avondale in Bartlesville, which is just north of Frank Phillips Boulevard.

There are eight emergency vehicles on the scene as firefighters are battling the blaze.

The fire was first reported just before 1:00 PM on Thursday.

This is an ongoing story and will be updated as more information is available.